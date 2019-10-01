Sheffield family park set for a transformation thanks to £40,000 in funding
A Sheffield park is set to get a makeover as part of the council’s ongoing work to improve play areas across the city.
Work has begun this week on Colley Park in Parson Cross, including work on children’s play equipment, a mini bike and scooter track and a steel and concrete parkour free running area.
The project is funded by S106 Planning Gain funding from the nearby Parson Green Housing Development and a £40,000 contribution from the parks and countryside Public Health budget.
Councillor Mary Lea, cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure at Sheffield Council, said: “The improvements to Colley Park will transform this green space in to an adventure playground for people of all ages.
“Whether it’s scrambling on the play equipment, free running on the parkour course, razzing around the bike track or simply walking the dog, there will be plenty of opportunities to get active, have fun and enjoy being outdoors.
“I’d like to thank councillors Tony Damms and Andy Bainbridge for their commitment to making sure this happens. I’m sure Colley will become a favourite meeting point for many people in the surrounding areas and I’m really excited to see the new improved park.”
The park is close to several local areas including Parson Cross, Ecclesfield and Southey.
Residents from these areas were asked to give their views about what they wanted at the park through a consultation and the results showed a great need for more activities for young people.
Last year the parks and countryside service began the initial phase of works at Colley Park, removing old equipment and improving the park’s boundaries, as well as planting and maintaining trees.
Alongside the new facilities planned for Colley Park, there will also be repairs to existing ball court fencing, new seating and litter bins, improvements to the car park area and CCTV cameras.