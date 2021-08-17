Sheffield family inspired to take on ‘Bearathon’ fundraising challenge after brave youngster Finley given all-clear

Since that day, in February 2021, the one-year-old has undergone twelve rounds of chemotherapy, three surgeries, four MRI scans and two lengthy stays at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Thanks to the care Finley received, last month his family were given the amazing news that he was all-clear.

Finley’s mum Victoria Barnes said: “The care Finley received was phenomenal from start to finish, not just on the Cancer and Leukaemia ward, but also on our weekly visits to the Oncology Clinic and on our stays on Ward 1 and the High Dependency Unit. We will never be able to thank them all enough.

Dad Michael Barnes, Finley Barnes and Mum Victoria Barnes

“We are in awe of their knowledge, skills and compassion which ultimately saved our baby’s life. They really do go above and beyond for both patients and parents, helping us through our turmoil and shock. We would not have been able to get through those darkest days without them.”

Finley will continue to have ultrasounds and chest x-rays every three months for the next two years, to ensure the condition has not returned.

To express their gratitude for the care they have received, Finley’s family and friends have been inspired to take on The Children’s Hospital Charity’s ‘Bearathon’ fundraising challenge.

Taking place alongside the Bears of Sheffield sculpture trail, the challenge involves running, walking, cycling or swimming 2.75km a day for 30 days. The distance represents the £2.75M needed to fund the new Cancer and Leukaemia ward.

Dad Michael Barnes and Finley are part of Team Finley Bear which has raised almost £3,000

So far, Team Finley Bear have raised almost £3,000 in their challenge, far exceeding their initial target of £500 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Victoria continues: “We have visited many of the Bears across Sheffield and it’s such a good way to get people of all ages active. Our Bearathon is going amazingly well so far, we have around 30km to go and will keep pushing to the end.

“We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of everyone who has supported us so far. Thank you to everyone who has helped us by liking and sharing social media posts, spreading the word to family and friends and donating to this wonderful cause.”

The money raised will support Sheffield Children’s where it is needed most, including by transforming the Cancer and Leukaemia ward at the hospital where Finley stayed for seven nights at the start of his treatment.

Dad Michael Barnes and Finley Barnes enjoy the Bears of Sheffield

The transformed ward will maximise the view of Weston Park, making patients feel connected to the outside whilst they are getting better. There will also be a larger playroom situated in the heart of the ward and improved spaces for parents to stay with their children.

Victoria continues: “Although the staff on Ward 6 were outstanding and so incredibly welcoming, the ward itself was dated and in need of modernisation. The renovation will ensure patients and their families are in an environment that matches the level of care.

“We know this will help to change the lives of patients on a ward we have stayed on ourselves and we feel proud to be able to give something back. Having stayed on Ward 1, it is exciting to think how the Cancer and Leukaemia ward is going to look and feel after its transformation.

“After our journey over the last six months, we also know first-hand how much donations mean to the hospital and the incredible Oncology Team on our doorstep.”

Finley Barnes staying on the Cancer and Leukaemia ward during treatment at Sheffield Children's

To support Team Finley Bear’s fundraising visit: https://events.tchc.org.uk/fundraisers/FinleyBear/bearathon

You can also join them in signing up for the Bearathon to raise much-needed funds for Sheffield Children’s here: https://www.tchc.org.uk/events/bearathon!.html