James Foster, 32, believes Sheffield City Council will only take action on their mouldy flat when one of his six children ends up in seriously ill hospital.

A desperate family in the Woodhouse area of Sheffield have told how they have had to throw away all their children’s clothes and toys due to mould in their ‘unliveable’ flat.

James Foster and his partner Bennie Hunter moved into their two-bedroom flat on Skelton Lane in 2015, but now they are left fearing for their children’s health as mould has savaged their apartment. They claim Sheffield City Council has provided minimal help.

The pair live with their two young children, aged nine months, and 1 year old, and are joined by James’ four other children each weekend and school holidays, aged between 6 and 11.

James Foster believes the stress caused by his mouldy flat in Woodhouse, Sheffield, is worsening his mental health.

With mould coating the walls and the carpet of the living room and the second bedroom, James has the one year old in the main bedroom with him, while Bennie sleeps in the living room with the youngest child. But when they are joined by the four other children, they are forced to sleep with the mould.

It's believed that the mould has been caused by the rotten windows that are falling out, draughts coming through the ill-fitted door, and holes caused by drilling to the exterior walls.

James, aged 32, who struggles with his mental health, believes the stress from the ‘unliveable and overcrowded’ conditions are exacerbating his personality disorder and psychosis.

The windows in the family's two-bedroom flat are leaking water.

“It’s physically draining,” James said. “As soon as you finish cleaning one room, the mould is back in the other room. We just can’t keep on top of it.

“We’re constantly ill with coughs and colds, our youngest keeps getting a temperature.

“We’ve had to throw all the kids’ toys away as their toy box was full of black mould. We’ve also had to chuck out furniture like the babies’ cots, clothing, and my photography equipment is ruined.

“I can’t afford to replace everything again, it’s got to be well over £4,000-£5,000 in total. We are just at a dead end.”

Mould was visible on the walls when The Star visited James Foster's flat.

Since the family contacted The Star, they claim housing officers from Sheffield City Council have visited the property, but have not yet carried out any work to address the mould.

James added: “The council has only recommended a spray for the mould. We’ve got to be wasting around £600 a month on crap that’s not doing anything.

"It feels like they'll only care when one of the kids end up in hospital.

“We just want to be able to settle down, relax, and not worry about what we have to replace this month, when will the kids get poorly, and appointments for doctors.”