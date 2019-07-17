Sheffield families invited to help design giant playhouse
This summer holiday, primary school and nursery children will be able to get creative at a new pop-up playhouse.
The ‘House that Sheffield Built’, a giant playhouse that will be packed full of inspiring activities that children and families can enjoy together, will be coming to Meadowhall.
Based in the shopping centre, the playhouse will provide the opportunity for young people to draw their own personalised label bricks. Each label brick will be securely stuck on to the walls of the house, creating a unique, community-built memento.
“We are very excited to launch this project in Sheffield.
“We can’t wait to see what kind of sticker bricks local children and families design. Whether they choose to personalise their label bricks with their names, favourites colours or cartoons – it’s a great opportunity to let their imaginations run wild.
“We hope to see plenty of local families turning out to be part of this unique installation. It’s going to be fantastic to watch the walls fill up with colour and creativity.”
The ‘House that Sheffield Built’ will be at Meadowhall shopping centre from Monday, July 29 to Friday, August 2. Children will also be able to part in a variety of arts and crafts within the house itself.
Throughout the week, members of staff from Avery will be on hand to entertain shoppers and their children in the playhouse too.
There is no need to book a spot in the ‘House that Sheffield Built’, visitors can stop by anytime between 10am and 9pm to suit themselves.