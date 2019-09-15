Sheffield falls silent to remember Battle of Britain Memorial Day
Shoppers and military personnel came together to fall silent in Sheffield this afternoon as the city paid its respects on Battle of Britain Memorial Day.
Standard bearers led a parade to the war memorial in Barker’s Pool where civic dignitaries took the salute from the steps of Sheffield City Hall.
A bugler played The Last Post as both cadets and Sunday shoppers gathered at the foot of the memorial to remember the events of September 15, 1940.
It was on that day that a large-scale and decisive World War Two aerial battle took place, during the Battle of Britain.
79 years ago today, the Luftwaffe embarked on its largest bombing attack, forcing the engagement of the entire Royal Air Force in defence of London and the South East, which resulted in a decisive British victory that proved to mark a turning point in Britain's favour.
Since then, 15 September, also known as Battle of Britain Day, is now an annual commemoration of the battle in the United Kingdom.
Standard bearers marched from Holly Street at the side of the City Hall and then paraded around the war memorial before wreaths were laid at its base.
Following the playing of the Last Post, those gathered bowed their heads and fell silent before continuing the parade to Sheffield Catherdal where a memorial service was due to be held.