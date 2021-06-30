Sheffield Excluded community urge people to “keep the conversations going” as more resort to desperate measures

Freelancers, job changers, furlough refusees and limited company directors, make up just a few categories of Excluded community members, who have been denied financial help throughout the pandemic.

This has resulted in the loss of businesses and homes, and the group says some have been forced to resort to more desperate measures, turning to prostitution and suicide.

One man, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “This shame of a Government now has the blood of 24 innocent people on its hands, who have decided to take their own lives, through no fault of their own, because they saw no way out.

“Husbands, wives, daughters, sons, etc, are now missing a part of their families, and it’s just really sad.

“I’m lucky that I do have a support network around me, but I think it’d be a very different story if I didn’t have that.

“We have to keep this in the spotlight though - we need to bring an end to all the suffering. Just what will it take to be noticed?”

Campaigners are paying tribute to the lives and livelihoods lost, at Westminster today, June 30.

MPs and business leaders are also due to speak, in an attempt to put pressure on the Government “to stop this deplorable crisis”.