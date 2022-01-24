Staff from Linley & Simpson, based at Green Lane, Kelham Island, will dance, trek and even climb their way to their target as part of a year of diverse fundraising events in support of Martin House.

Since the agency – which operates more than 20 branches across Yorkshire – launched its charity partnership with Martin House Children’s Hospice six years ago, its big-hearted team has raised more than £100,000.

Nick Simpson, CEO of Linley & Simpson, said: “Thanks to our 300 people, we have come a long way since we first opened our doors in 1997 with just two offices and a handful of staff.

Estate agency staff in Sheffield are taking on a series of fundraising challenges for Martin House children's hospice. Pictured in the hospice grounds are (from left) Martin House Chief Executive Clair Holdsworth; Linley & Simpson Chairman Will Linley; Martin House ambassador and former Yorkshire TV presenter Christine Talbot; and Linley & Simpson Chief Executive Nick Simpson.

“Martin House has been a key partner on our journey and we are thrilled to support its amazing team once again, in this our anniversary year. Its inspirational work touches the lives of all of us.

“With great team spirit, our people are determined to meet – and beat – this year’s fund-raising target and they have come up with no shortage of home-grown ideas to do it. Whatever their skills, interests and abilities, there is something for everyone to get involved in.”

As part of its “25 in 25” initiative, the planned fundraisers so far include:

Taking part in Strictly Get Dancing in March, with Salena West, Customer Service Manager, and Stephen Swain, Customer Service Coordinator, hoping to tango their way to the glitter ball trophy

More than 40 colleagues taking on the Total Warrior challenge at Bramham Park in June, when they will face 25 punishing obstacles, 10 tons of ice and 100 tons of mud over a 12k course

A team of 12 including Nick and co-founder Will Linley trekking the National Three Peaks in June – the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales in 24 hours. The total walking distance is 23 miles (37km) and the total ascent is 3,064 metres (10,052ft). The total driving distance is 462 miles.

The Linley & Simpson team is also going to repeat the Mini convoy it staged a few years ago, when the company’s fleet of branded cars collected bric-a-brac across its branch network and took the stock to the warehouse for future sale in hospice shops.

While Covid restricted some of the agency’s fund-raising activities planned last year, staff still managed to show their support and thank the Martin House team by taking part in its annual Dragon Boat Race at Roundhay Park lake and both the York and Leeds 10k runs.

Abi Proctor, partnerships manager at Martin House, said: “Linley & Simpson’s commitment to Martin House has been incredible and their support has made a real difference to the babies, children and young people who need the care of our specialist team.

“We’re looking forward to supporting the Linley & Simpson team as they complete their fundraising challenges in what is a landmark year for the firm.”

Based at Boston Spa, near Wetherby, Martin House supports families across West, North and East Yorkshire, by providing support and palliative care for children and young people with life-limiting conditions.