Sheffield-born England World Cup hero Harry McGuire and fiancee Fern Hawkins have announced the birth of their baby daughter.

Miss Hawkins took to Instagram this morning to reveal the arrival of Lillie Saint McGure - nine months after England beat Colombia in the World Cup.

Harry McGuire and Fern Hawkins shared a picture of new daughter Lillie on Instagram. (Photo: Fern Hawkins/Instagram)

The couple, who have been dating for seven years, shared a picture of the newborn, with Harry, 26, writing: 'Welcome Lille Saint McGuire,' after keeping the pregnancy a secret.

READ MORE: Harry McGuire on life growing up in Sheffield

Fern, 24, posted the same picture of the baby, as she held hands with new dad Harry, writing: 'A little project I have been working on for the past 9 months.'

The couple both come from Sheffield and got engaged in February 2018 after a seven year courtship.

READ MORE: Harry McGuire responds after team-mate trolls Sheffield United

The Leicester City star was one of the heroes of last summer’s World Cup which saw England progress to the semi-finals before defeat to Croatia.

Beginning his career in the youth ranks at Sheffield United before graduating to the first team in 2011. Mosborough-based McGuire scored against Sweden in the quarter finals.

READ MORE: Mosborough’s pride at England World Cup hero Harry McGuire

After the game, he poked fun at a snap that showed him chatting to Fern, as she stood on the side lines and took to Twitter to post the snap with the caption: 'Can you ask the neighbours to put the bins out on Monday? We're not going home just yet.'