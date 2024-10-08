Sheffield education charity celebrates 40 years of pioneering work

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield charity is celebrating 40 years of pioneering work to improve understanding of global issues and make the world a better place.

The Development Education Centre South Yorkshire operates from a little-known office on Leadmill Road but has reached thousands of young people across the county.

Its small team connects students from diverse backgrounds by bringing together schools from contrasting demographic areas around Sheffield and Rotherham.

They also create cutting-edge resources and train teachers on how to educate about complex global issues such as climate change and anti-racist education.

The team at DECSY today, with Rob Unwin third from left

Global education advisor Rob Unwin, who has worked for the centre since 1992, said: “We work quietly in the background but this work does have a massive impact.

“When we deliver The Schools Linking Project, it’s very moving. It helps young people to understand they are part of a diverse community and breaks down many barriers.

“While the students might live in different areas, they find they have so much in common.”

The centre was launched in 1984, as one of a network of centres across the UK.

In Sheffield, the centre first operated out of schools in Burngreave, then Woodthorpe, with initially just one team member.

One of its early projects explored the connections between South Yorkshire’s industrial past, colonialism and slavery.

The groundbreaking teaching resource includes archive materials from 1755 which document the journey of a local merchant’s ship carrying Sheffield knives to West Africa.Enslaved people were purchased with the proceeds, and then transported to Antigua.

Rob added: “As a history teaching pack it was very much ahead of its time.

“It showed teachers and students the direct connection between the slave trade and South Yorkshire’s industrialisation. The pack also documented how many people here campaigned against slavery.

“Today it has become very interesting to people again because of the focus on Black Lives Matter and the decolonising history movement.”

Over the years the centre has helped young people to understand global challenges, from their carbon footprint to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and how they affect everyday lives.

One of its most successful programmes is the ‘powerful’ Philosophy for Children scheme. This equips teachers, and also school pupils, with the skills to discuss big issues from all perspectives.

More than 65 per cent of teachers in Sheffield primary schools have taken part.

Rob added: “Philosophy for Children is a radical approach because it encourages children to ask questions which are compelling to them.

“It gets children to think critically, which we think is so desperately needed, especially in the social media age of misinformation.”

The centre has also delivered a Gender Action project in 80 schools nationally this year.

Funded by Formula One ace Lewis Hamilton’s charity Mission 44, it tackles gender stereotyping and sexism from early years upwards to promote equity in society.

DECSY will celebrate its 40th anniversary - and look forward to the next 40 years - with a celebration, involving guest speaker Mick Waters, at Sheffield Town Hall on October 23.

Everyone is welcome to attend but must register for a place by emailing [email protected].

The centre is also running an anniversary fundraising appeal to support 40 schools with global learning training.

Donations can be made at https://localgiving.org/charity/decsygloballearning