A Sheffield animal charity says the number of families using its Pet Food Bank has nearly doubled in the past year – and is urgently calling for donations.

Based at the charity’s animal rehoming centre on Old Station Drive, the Blue Cross team is now supporting more than 100 pets through the Pet Food Bank, which provides free pet food to owners in financial crisis.

Manager Katy Orton said: “Our pet food bank is a lifeline for owners who have nowhere else to turn amid rising costs.

“We’ve heard stories of owners going without food themselves to cover the cost of feeding or caring for their pets, and we know for many their pets are their only companions and link to the outside world.”

Since launching its Pet Food Bank service in 2022, Blue Cross, which has rehoming centres and animal hospitals across the country, has fed more than four million pets, with the support of the Pets at Home Foundation.

However, demand is growing for the service due to owners continuing to struggle with the ever-increasing cost of living and other financial pressures.

Ms Orton said: “No pet should have to go hungry, and no one should have to choose between feeding themselves or feeding their animals, but demand for our pet food bank is rising fast and we’re finding it harder to keep our shelves filled.

“We need our community more than ever and every single donation - no matter how small – can help us to keep pets fed and families together with their beloved four-legged companion.”

People can donate food through an Amazon Wishlist here: https://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/38W4MT7EVQ4RU