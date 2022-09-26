News you can trust since 1887
9 pictures of their dogs sent in by Star readers.

Sheffield dogs: 9 of the cutest dogs in Sheffield - according to our readers

In celebration of National Dog Day, we asked you to send in some of your best pictures of your beloved dogs – here’s what you sent.

By Alex Wilkinson
Monday, 26th September 2022, 4:45 am

National Dog Day was celebrated across the UK last month on Friday, August 26. The commemorative day was founded in 2004 by Colleen Paige, an animal welfare advocate, to celebrate all breeds of dog and also to help raise awareness of the number of dogs that need to be rescued each year.

We asked you, the people of Sheffield, to send in some of your best and cutest pictures of your dogs to celebrate National Dog Day, and here are just some of the pictures you sent in:

1. Kaiser and Duke

Here are best friends, Kaiser and Duke, sharing a small pool together. Sent in by Graham Beardshall.

Photo: Graham Beardshall

2. Olly

Here's a picture of Olly looking warm and snug. Sent in by Julie Hall, who said: "My olly , he absolutely loves wrapped in a blanket."

Photo: Julie Hall

3. Vera

Here is a picture of Vera posing for the image. Sent in by Janet Adams, who said: "my dinky little rescue from Romania... Vera."

Photo: Janet Adams

4. Apollo

Described as 'beautiful', 'big' and 'daft' by her owner, here is a cute image of Apollo in the living room. Sent in by Alison Goodinson.

Photo: Alison Goodinson

Sheffield
