Sheffield dog rescued and rushed into surgery after puncturing chest on Peak District run

Alby's owner had to carry him off the Peak District hills before taking him to the vets in Sheffield.

Alby, a three-year-old sprocker spaniel, was unable to move after suffering the traumatic injury and needed to be carried down the rolling hillsides before being rushed to vets in Sheffield.

His wound was so deep and serious he was then swiftly referred for specialist treatment at the Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service, in the West Midlands.

James Biggins, Alby’s owner, said: “My wife Rachel was out running with Alby in the Peaks along some familiar routes and he really does bound over the heather and does a lot of jumping around off the paths.

Sheffield vets referred Alby to a specialist in the West Midlands.

“Rachel saw him jump over a rock and then heard him make an awful noise, having landed on something sharp. Rachel wasn't sure what had caused the injury but she did look over to where she thinks it happened and thought she saw a stick stuck in between the rocks.

“The result was Alby had punctured his chest quite badly, suffering a cut that was more than two inches long. He wouldn't move and was in quite some distress. Rachel was unable to move him as he is quite heavy, so she called me at work.

“I raced out to where they were and carried him off the hills before taking him straight to our local vets who were ready to admit him.

“Initially our local vet didn't seem overly concerned and felt Alby had been lucky, however, within two hours they had contacted us again to say they felt the injury was serious enough to need specialist attention.”

Alby and his owners travelled to the West Midlands where Alby underwent open chest surgery and a wound between two of his ribs was closed.

Alby has now made a remarkable recovery and grateful owners, James and Rachel are full of grateful to the Willows team for their care.Rachel said: “The Willows team were simply brilliant. It was obvious how dazed and upset we were but they handled that side of things so well and sensitively. As unpleasant situations go, this one could not have been handled better!”