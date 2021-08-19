Sheffield dog owners encouraged to help tackle lockdown litter in clean-up campaign

An online community for dog owners is asking Sheffield owners to help do their part to clean up their area over the bank holiday weekend.

Taking place over the bank holiday weekend, the event organised by K9 Nation aims to raise awareness of the impact of litter on the environment, with dog owners urged to collect any waste they may spot on their daily walks.

Money will be raised for a dog-related charity as part of the clean-up campaign, and last year, £1000 was raised for DogsTrust, with hundreds of dog owners and their pups showing their support on social media.

Proceeds from the event this year will go towards Support Dogs – a Sheffield-based national charity, who train and support specialist assistance dogs, helping people with various medical conditions to increase their independence and quality of life.

K9 Nation founder, Becky Baker, said: “I think people underestimate just how much of an impact they can have on their local environment, simply by picking up a plastic bottle here or a crisp packet there. By encouraging more dog lovers to take part, we’re working to change people’s attitudes towards keeping their favourite walks clean and safe for the entire community.”

More than two million pieces of litter are dropped in the UK every day, costing taxpayers over £1 billion per year in street clean up.

Following the easing of lockdown, levels of litter in recreational and outdoor areas have sharply increased, posing a threat not only to the environment but also to dogs from both injury and illness.

Partnering with industry sponsors PitPat and Adios Plastic, K9Nation wants to grow on the success of last year’s K9 Clean Up, which saw over 50 businesses take part and the event reach over 125,000 people.

Those wishing to go the extra mile can support the fundraising efforts by purchasing a clean-up kit including badges, a nose, skin and paw balm, a collar tag for their pup, some gloves to keep human hands safe, and some Adios Plastic compostable poo bags.