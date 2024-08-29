Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dog charity near Sheffield is calling for support for a German Shepherd who is in dire need of vet treatment after being hit by a car.

Freja the German Shepherd has found herself injured and no longer without a home after she was hit by a car.

Her owners made the decision to sign her over to the vets, meaning she desperately needed a dog rescue charity to take her, and her vet bills, on. Thankfully, Rotherham-based Helping Yorkshire Poundies has done just that.

The 10-month-old ‘sweetheart’ was stabilised and started on strong pain relief at the vets last night (August 28), but she still needs further tests to find out the full extent of her injuries.

Freja is in need of vet treatment after she was hit by a car. Rotherham's Helping Yorkshire Poundies is asking for help to pay for the vet bills. | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

Helping Yorkshire Poundies said: “We have had a call from a vets asking us if we can help 10 month old FREJA the German Shepherd here who has been hit by a car and is in a lot of pain.

“How could we say no?? She is just 10 months old and has her whole life ahead of her.

“Despite the pain she’s in, she has been nothing but a total sweetheart with all the staff, and has even been wagging her tail.

“She now needs X-Rays to see what damage has been done to her poor legs by the car.

“We need to raise £1000 for her immediate care SO FAR as an absolute emergency!!!”

If you can help Helping Yorkshire Poundies pay for Freja’s vet treatment, please visit https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/ to find out how you can make a donation.