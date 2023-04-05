A diabetic 10-year-old girl from Sheffield hopes her city will join her next Thursday as she undertakes a seven mile long sponsored walk for charity.

Macie Laming is gathering her friends and family for the three-hour endeavour as she hopes to walk from her home in High Green to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

The 10-year-old – who some Star readers might recognize from when she lopped off all of her hair to rise £2,000 for the Little Princess Trust – has already raised at least £1,000 to support other children with diabetes at the hospital and hopes others will join in for the trek down Penistone Road into town.

She said: “I think charity is all I’ve ever wanted to do. After I got my diagnosis I knew I wanted to do something to help raise money.

Macie Laming, 10, is embarking on a seven mile walk through Sheffield on April 13 to raise money for Sheffield Children's Hospital.

“Diabetes is a lot to deal with when you first find out, you have to deal with how crazy it gets, and I wanted to raise money to help other kids when they first find out.”

Macie has chosen April 13 as the day of her big walk as it will be six years since she was diagnosed. She hopes the money will go towards scales for weighing out portions for patients at home, as well as special teddy bears given to children that show them how to do their injections.

Macie and her team are setting off from Greengate Way in High Green at 10am on April 13, and anyone is free to join in or simply honk and wave when they spot them.