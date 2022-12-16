Anthony Horsfield, 82, and his wife Sandra have lived all their lives in Woodhouse. He has been wearing the diamond-studded gold band for nearly six decades – but it has now gone missing.
It is believed the precious ring slipped off while the couple were out on errands in the Woodhouse area on December 8.
Now, their daughter, Kay Pearson, is appealing for Sheffield’s help to keep an eye out and help bring her dad’s wedding band home.
The ring went missing between 11.30am and 1pm on December 8. The couple were on errands that took them to Woodhouse Pharmacy on Cross Street, the Nisa Local next door, and the Aldi at Swallownest.
Anyone with information can contact The Star on 07393 754709 or please message us on our Facebook page.