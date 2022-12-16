A Sheffield daughter is appealing for help to find her dad’s missing wedding that he has lost after 58 years.

Anthony Horsfield, 82, and his wife Sandra have lived all their lives in Woodhouse. He has been wearing the diamond-studded gold band for nearly six decades – but it has now gone missing.

It is believed the precious ring slipped off while the couple were out on errands in the Woodhouse area on December 8.

Now, their daughter, Kay Pearson, is appealing for Sheffield’s help to keep an eye out and help bring her dad’s wedding band home.

The ring went missing between 11.30am and 1pm on December 8. The couple were on errands that took them to Woodhouse Pharmacy on Cross Street, the Nisa Local next door, and the Aldi at Swallownest.