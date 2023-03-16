News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
1 hour ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
1 hour ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
4 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
7 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
8 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat

Sheffield daughter 'devastated' mum's memorial plaque stolen from City Road Cemetery ahead of Mother's Day

A woman from Sheffield is “devastated” after her mother’s memorial plaque was stolen from the City Road Cemetery.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:26 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 16:26 GMT

Jamila Turner’s mother’s plaque is reportedly one of a number of the copper memorial plaques to have been stolen from the cemetery. Jamila said: “I was devastated and started crying and I know other people will be very upset too.

"It’s Mother’s Day on Sunday and many people will turn up to the cemetery on Sunday and find [their loved ones plaques] gone and it will be devastating… there were just spaces where the plaque should have been.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jamila’s mum, Joan Harvey, passed away when she was 54-years-old. Jamila described her as “a lovely woman and a lovely mother and grandmother”. She said: “She was very young when she died and now the plaque is gone it just takes you back to the day you put it there and it’s heartbreaking.”

Most Popular
Jamila Turner has shared her devastation after her mother's memorial plaque was stolen from City Road Cemetery in Sheffield.
Jamila Turner has shared her devastation after her mother's memorial plaque was stolen from City Road Cemetery in Sheffield.
Jamila Turner has shared her devastation after her mother's memorial plaque was stolen from City Road Cemetery in Sheffield.

Jamila said she was notified plaques had been stolen by her niece, who had seen posts about the thefts on social media. She rushed to the City Road Cemetery from work and found the plaque for her mum had gone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “I was just devastated. I went to the reception and they said the police were involved and we will have to see what happens… I am hoping a scrap man or someone sees them and recognises them and we get them back.”

The City Road Cemetery is the largest of Sheffield City Council cemetery in Sheffield and is the head office for all the local authority owned cemeteries in the city.

Picture shows City Road Cemetery
Picture shows City Road Cemetery
Picture shows City Road Cemetery