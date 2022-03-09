Russell Denton from Greystones woke up to find a flat tyre on his pride and joy vehicle – as well as a note from a group dubbing themselves the Tyre Extinguishers explaining why they had targeted him.

The 36-year-old was about to heading to the gym when he discovered the protest group’s handiwork.

A note left on his vehicle said: 'it's not you, it's your car' and said his driving of an SUV was 'pure vanity'.

The note left by the Tyre Extinguishers on Russell's car.

According to the group, hundreds of SUV owners woke up to similar problems after vehicles across the UK were reportedly "disarmed" overnight.

The dad-of-three, who says he needs the car to safely transport his children, has hit back at the protesters.

Russell said: "It is unfair. It is unfounded. It isn't right to be targeting people when you don't know their background."

"I understand their views, and everyone is entitled to their own opinion about what needs to be done; however, vandalising someone's vehicle is not the way of getting your point across."

He added that he has "a larger vehicle than most" because of his three young children, who range in age from 18 months to 8-years-old.

"For safety reasons they have to sit in the backseats, and there's not many cars out there that do cater for three kids car seats across the back," Russell explained. "I wouldn't have a bigger car if I didn't have three young children, and as they grow older I probably will go back down to a smaller car."

"I could have just got in, driven it down the road and caused further damage to my car or had an accident," said Russell.

In the letter left on Russell's car, The Tyre Extinguishers wrote: "You'll be angry, but don't take it personally. It's not you, it's your car.

"We did this because driving around urban areas in your massive vehicle has huge consequences for others."