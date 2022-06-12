Ben Palmer was diagnosed with cancer two years ago but thankfully made a full recovery and was able to return to the pitch for Chapeltown Royal British Legion FC.

On Saturday, he managed a Chapeltown RBL Legends team, who took on the current squad in a charity match in aid of Cancer Research UK.

His ‘legends’ lost an entertaining match 5-3 St Georges Park Thorncliffe but the day was a huge success, with around 100 spectators turning up and the fundraising appeal having already smashed its £500 target four times over to pass £2,000.

The match was organised by Ben and fellow club members Adam Todd, Dale Shaw and Dave Adams to raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK to continue its research and give more people the best possible chance of beating the disease.

You can still donate at: https://justgiving.com/fundraising/Chapeltown-Rbl-legends.