Sheffield dad vows to run from Leeds to Liverpool in one day in honour of son's battle with rare ilness

A Sheffield dad has vowed to run from Leeds to Liverpool in just one day in honour of his son’s battle with a rare genetic illness.

Hillsborough dad and Armed Forces soldier Stephen Palmer, 47, is embarking on the ultramarathon undertaking out of love for his boy Jack, aged three.

In November, the little fighter’s world was turned upside down when he was diagnosed with rare and potentially life limiting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), a genetic condition that causes progressive muscle weakness and often leaves patients unable to walk.

Now, Stephen is taking on the grueling challenge with two other veterans – David Kendall from Liverpool, whose son Roman, 5, was also diagnosed with DMD when he was nine months old, as well as David’s close friend Ste Nicholls.

Sheffield's Jack Palmer, three, was diagnosed with the rare and potentially life limiting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in Noverm. Now, dad Stephen has vowed to run the 101 miles from Leeds to Liverpool in just one day to raise money.

The three strapping troops are no strangers to backbreaking physical challenges and have vowed to run the 101-mile route from Leeds to Liverpool in under 24 hours, with peak elevations of 500ft and taking in everywhere from Saltaire to Wigan.

Stephen told The Star: “It will be my biggest challenge yet. When I’m training in the Peaks by myself it can get a bit lonely, and honestly when it’s tough you think you’re going to die, but I’ve got Jack on my mind at all times.

"It’s going to be tough but we will be encouraging each other all the way. There will be times we’re really feeling it, but we all know why we’re running it and that’s to raise as much money for the research by Duchenne UK.

"I know times are tough, but anyone can donate even a pound to help out it will mean the world to us.”

Joining Stephen is David Kendall, right, whose son Roman, 5, was diagnosed with DMD when he was nine months old.

The three men’s shared JustGiving page has already raised over £2,100 for Duchenne UK, a charity leading the way in clinical trials to find a cure for DMD.

The three lads will set off from Leeds at 6pm on June 25 and have given themselves 24 hours to reach Liverpool following the canal. They will be supported by a crew meeting them every 30 miles for a water break before ploughing on.

