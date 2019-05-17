Sheffield dad-of-two killed himself on Benidorm stag do, inquest hears

Lee Okrasa took his own life while on holiday with a large group of friends in Benidorm last summer.

Dad-of-two Lee Okrasa, from Wisewood.

An inquest in Sheffield today heard how there were “conflicts” in evidence as to how the 38-year-old Wisewood man came about his death and exactly where in the holiday resort.

The Spanish authorities said he had hanged himself and there was also evidence that his wrists had been cut - but a UK pathologist said cocaine use caused his death.

In addition, reports in Spain at different times recorded that he had been found on a beach, at a lido or on a boat.

Coroner Angharad Davies accepted that while there was “conflicts in the evidence” it was “consistent” that he had been found hanged.

Ms Davies apologised and expressed her deepest sympathy to tearful family members, telling them: ”You have not had clear answers” and described Mr Okrasa's death as “shocking and totally unexpected.”

Mr Okrasa's partner Lindsay Shaw told the court that his “demeanour over the last few months had been different” and had said he “felt worthless” but she did not know where this way of thinking was coming from.

She said while he was away he initially sent her messages saying he loved her but later while in drink “changed and became nasty.”

The inquest heard how Mr Okrasa later made a phone call to a friend in the early hours of Sunday, June 17, saying that he had cut himself and was asking for help.

Other members of the stag party became aware that he had gone missing and went looking for him.

They noticed an area cordoned off by police and an officer gave them the devastating news.

Another member of the stag party said it appeared Mr Okrasa “had been fine” earlier on the trip.

Dr Julian Burton said his Spanish colleagues conducted a post mortem and marks on his neck indicated his death was due to hanging while there was also cut marks on his left wrist.

But the pathologist said he found no evidence of hanging and the cut marks were not deep enough to be fatal.

Dr Burton said Mr Okrasa had alcohol, anti-depressants that were within a therapeutic usage range and cocaine in his system. He concluded that death was due to cocaine use.

The pathologist explained that Mr Okrasa's body had been embalmed after the post mortem in Spain and before the one he conducted in the UK.

He said this causes changes in the body which could “hinder a subsequent post mortem” and could help to explain the inconsistencies in the two findings.

Coroner Davies accepted that while there had been “inconsistent details” in some of the evidence from Spanish authorities she added: “I do not think the post mortem would get it wrong.”