Sheffield dad Andrew lands publishing deal with Canadian gaming publisher

The game developer left his job as a technical lead at the Sheffield digital agency, Ignition Search, in February to work on the game full-time, which is expected to be released in July. Andrew, from High Green, said: “To see people really get into the game blew my mind. Everyone was really excited about it. I'm always amazed that people like it at all. It’s a strange experience.“I just make games that I want to play and luckily in this instance, there're other people that want to play it too.” The unique game follows a shape-shifting young girl, Mable, who has been resurrected by a cult that believes she will save the dying world if she defeats the ‘great beasts.’ She is aided in the adventure by the fact that once defeated, she takes on the shape of these beasts, along with their powers. “You can actually beat the game without killing anyone, which leads to a different story as you play through. I don't want to tell people that they're a 'goodie' or a 'baddie',” he added. Mr Stewart also took influence from how people often underestimate his young daughter, which is reflected in the main character, Mable, who drags a sword around that is animated to appear too big for her to carry.He said: “I got really frustrated with how people treated her like she has to be a certain way because she's a little girl. So, I doubled down on that idea in the game.” In 2016, interest in the action-adventure game grew after 667 backers pledged almost £8,000 in a Kickstarter fund, enabling him to continue building the game.