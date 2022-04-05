The Yorkshire Cricket Foundation (YCF) – the official charity arm of Yorkshire County Cricket Club – joined forces with the Sheffield group to host a special reminiscence session at Lees Hall Golf Club, in the Norton Lees area of the Steel City.

Weekly reminiscence sessions delivered by the award-winning charity foundation involve discussing cricket events and experiences from the past and aims to evoke memories and stimulate mental activity.

There are a raft of health and wellbeing benefits with the sessions, helping to tackle mental health challenges in the community, combat social isolation and encourage social inclusion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Griffiths, a Yorkshire Cricket Foundation volunteer, alongside Bob Yardley, 69, events co-ordinator for the Sheffield Cricket Lovers’ Society, and Brian Sanderson

It was the first in-person session in 18 months due to stringent Covid controls which forced the sessions to move online during the pandemic.

Bob Yardley, 69, events co-ordinator for the Sheffield Cricket Lovers’ Society, whose father Norman Yardley was the captain of the England cricket team in the late 1940s and also played for Yorkshire, said: “This is a fantastic event for us at the Sheffield Cricket Lovers’ Society.

“After Covid and lockdowns I know these events have been held as oom calls but to do this face-to-face for our members to be able to reminiscence about cricket that they love and particularly cricket in Sheffield is a wonderful opportunity.”

The Sheffield session, delivered by YCF volunteers Richard Griffiths and Brian Sanderson, included showcasing special cricket items from the Yorkshire Cricket Museum, pictures and an array of objects, with the Sheffield Cricket Lovers’ Society also providing several items, on Wednesday, March 30.

The Yorkshire Cricket Foundation joined forces with the Sheffield Cricket Lovers' Society and hosted a special reminiscence session at Lees Hall Golf Club, in the Norton Lees area of the Steel City

Mr Griffiths said: “The reminiscence sessions represent a great opportunity for those who suffered from social isolation or loneliness particularly during the pandemic.”

Rachael Hopkins, 80, a Sheffield Cricket Lovers’ Society member, said: “We’ve had a cake and coffee – it’s very interesting… it’s wonderful to see the enthusiasm of everyone.

“It’s so friendly and everyone is welcome that is what is so nice.”

Evoking memories and reminiscence can also help people with dementia as it provides an opportunity to give people a sense of competence and confidence through a skill they have.

John Hopkins, 82, a Sheffield Cricket Lovers’ Society member, said: “I can see why these sessions help wellbeing.

“Sadly, many people suffer from early stages of dementia but it’s amazing how one can go back to cricket matches they may want to talk about where they have been as youngsters, and it opens up memory.”

The YCF aims to roll out more sessions in the community and provide a blueprint for other counties to follow in the future.

Mr Yardley added: “I’m sure it will be a template for future meetings for the foundation to take it out to other societies and other venues.