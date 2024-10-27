Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield crash victim wants to find the good samaritan who ensured he made it to a family wedding - so he can thank him properly.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, was heading to a wedding with his partner and daughter when he was involved in a collision on Summerfield Street, just outside the city centre, yesterday, Saturday, October 26.

Thankfully they were not injured but they were unable to continue their journey by car and feared they would miss the wedding - until a kind-hearted stranger stepped in.

Police at the scene of the crash which closed Summerfield Street, just outside Sheffield city centre, on the afternoon of Saturday, October 26. One of the people involved in the collision is trying to track down the good samaritan who ensured he and his family made it to a wedding that day. | National World

The crash victim said: “There was kind gentleman who wasn’t involved in the accident and he helped take my daughter and partner to the wedding we were attending.

“Unfortunately we didn’t get his name or number, and I want to thank this guy properly.

“I am extremely grateful that him and his wife took time out of their day to help us in our time of need.

“It truly restores my faith in others that there are people like him and his wife around.

“Before the incident happened I probably would have been a passerby, but going forward if I see an incident I will stop and offer lifts to others in their time of need as I now understand how helpful it can be.

“Without that man we would have all missed the wedding but instead my partner got to see her sister get married and my daughter got to see her auntie get married.”

If you were the good samaritan in question, please email [email protected] and we will pass on your details to the family you helped.