Sheffield Covid: Are ‘Plan B’ Covid measures working? Residents give their views

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this week that he is going to stick with Plan B measures for the time being rather than introducing further restrictions, despite growing pressure on the health system.

At a Downing Street press conference, Mr Johnson argued the booster roll-out has given substantial protection and added: “So together with the Plan B measures that we introduced before Christmas, we have a chance to ride out this Omicron wave, without shutting down our country once again.”

“I would say we have a good chance of getting through the Omicron wave without the need for further restrictions and without the need certainly for a lockdown.”

Plan B restrictions will remain in place to tackle the Omicron Covid-19 variant despite growing pressure on the health system. Picture: Getty images

Mr Johnson previously stated that plan B restrictions - which include working from home where possible, mask-wearing in most public settings and Covid passports in some venues - would be tightened if the NHS was at risk of being overwhelmed.

Sheffield residents have now given their verdict on the current restrictions.

One person said: “I think the restrictions are working as they are. I certainly wouldn’t make them any stricter.”

Another said: “I think the restrictions could focus more on the masks, more emphasis on wearing them.”