Sheffield Covid: Are ‘Plan B’ Covid measures working? Residents give their views
Sheffield residents have given their verdict on whether current restrictions to tackle the Omicron variant of Covid-19 are working and if stricter measures are needed.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this week that he is going to stick with Plan B measures for the time being rather than introducing further restrictions, despite growing pressure on the health system.
At a Downing Street press conference, Mr Johnson argued the booster roll-out has given substantial protection and added: “So together with the Plan B measures that we introduced before Christmas, we have a chance to ride out this Omicron wave, without shutting down our country once again.”
“I would say we have a good chance of getting through the Omicron wave without the need for further restrictions and without the need certainly for a lockdown.”
Mr Johnson previously stated that plan B restrictions - which include working from home where possible, mask-wearing in most public settings and Covid passports in some venues - would be tightened if the NHS was at risk of being overwhelmed.
Sheffield residents have now given their verdict on the current restrictions.
One person said: “I think the restrictions are working as they are. I certainly wouldn’t make them any stricter.”
Another said: “I think the restrictions could focus more on the masks, more emphasis on wearing them.”
Someone else said: “Wearing masks wouldn’t be such an issue if the government didn’t irresponsibly abandon all restrictions in July. If we’re now being told that we have to live with Covid, then we should also be prepared to live with wearing masks.”