Roy and Trudi Ashton, from Waterthorpe, celebrated their diamond wedding on April 5, which was also Mr Ashton’s 99th birthday.

Mr Ashton served in Italy and the Middle East during the war and met his future wife when he came home on leave after seven years.

He was out celebrating his 21st birthday when he met his love.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roy and Trudi Ashton have celebrated 75 years of marriage

He said: “My parents’ friends were very appreciative of what we’d been through in Italy and in the Middle East and that night all my old friends came in. I had pints coming from one side and pints coming in from the other.”

Recalling the night he first met Trudi, he said: “It was beautiful evening, beautiful moonlight. It was warm.”

“Now I’d never met her before. She came in with one young chap and for some reason he went home. We bought some drinks and went up to Hanover Square to the dance.. I had to go back to Italy of course, and then I also wrote to her,” he recalled.

The couple got married in St Silas Church in Sheffield.

Roy and Trudi Ashton have celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary

Mr Ashton said the couple had to save war time rations so they could buy things for the occasion.

“We had a little wedding do in a pub and what we managed to buy on rations we put out for people to eat,” he said.

When asked about the secret to a long and happy marriage, Mr Ashton said: “All I can say is just help each other as much as you can and be honest with each other. Just go out with your wife, and that’s it, always go out together. Stay together all your life and go out together.”

The couple had two children and now have several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mr Ashton has written a letter to one of his granddaughters every Thursday since she turned 18, and she is now 40.