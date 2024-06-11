“Sheffield Council needs to clean up the cemetery - visitors have to pull weeds and cut grass with scissors”
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Sheffield woman has spoken to The Star about her outrage at the state of City Road Cemetery, in Manor Top.
Over the last two weeks, a 23-year-old woman, who would like to remain anonymous, has called and emailed Sheffield City Council about the “awful” condition of the cemetery, with uncut grass and weeds covering many of the headstones.
The Southey resident regularly visits her grandmother’s grave at the cemetery, but said the condition of it has made her feel “really sad”.
She even reported consoling an elderly woman who was crying while cutting the grass around her husband’s gravestone with scissors.
“It’s hard enough going as it is,” the 23-year-old said. “That's where people are meant to be resting in peace. It made me right depressed.
“When I got there I wondered if my nanan’s headstone had fallen down or something, I couldn't see it. The grass is that long, it's covering it. It’s awful. I had to go on my hands and knees and pull it out myself.
“When my nanan was alive, she's buried with my granddad now, she went every single week to clear it. If she knew it were like that now…”
Get a bespoke headline round-up, alongside all of the latest breaking news updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free newsletter
When approached for comment, Sheffield Council said it ‘acknowledged’ that the condition of the cemetery is not currently as it should be, adding that they remain “committed” to maintaining cemeteries and burial sites.
A spokesperson said: “[The council] want to assure the local community that they are working hard to make improvements.
“The recent erratic weather conditions have made it more challenging to maintain the cemetery than usual, particularly during the first part of the grass growing season.
“In previous years, the council have hired additional seasonal workers to help maintain the site, however recruitment this year has been more difficult. The existing team are doing everything they can to maintain the cemetery to the best of their ability.”
City Road Cemetery, previously known as Intake Road Cemetery, is the largest in Sheffield, and covers 100 acres.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.