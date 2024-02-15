3 . Sniper the Belgian Mali cross German Shepherd

Sniper was brought into the kennels after being found roaming as a stray. Sniper is microchipped and his name is Sniper and he’s two years old. According to the chip details, he has already had three homes in his short life and was rehomed due to no fault of his own. Sniper is described to have a "very friendly, confident temperament". He is a high energy dog and will need an active home with plenty of time for training, which he engages with really well. Sniper seems good with other dogs and has previously lived them. Sniper can be boisterous at times, he does jump up and pulls on the lead so he will need a strong, capable handler. Sniper is affectionate and loves to lay by your feet when he’s having a chill. Sniper really deserves to find his forever home!