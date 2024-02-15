Sheffield Council Kennels, which describes itself as “a safe place for stray dogs”, is currently looking to find homes for five dogs in their care - all of which were found roaming the streets.
The dogs range from a small Shih-Tzu that is in need of a groom, to two Lurchers aged less than a year old. None of these dogs had previously been microchipped, so their age and names are unknown, but kennel staff have worked hard to estimate their age and give them a name to suit their unique personalities.
If you are interested in adopting one of these dogs, you must pay a non-refundable £100 adoption fee. All dogs adopted from Sheffield City Council must also be neutered/spayed, which will be an additional cost to the adopter.
For further information about each of the dogs please click here. To book an appointment to view them, please call the kennels on 0114 272 6758 or 7817 497995 between 8am and 8pm.
1. They are ready to be adopted
2. Peggy the Shih-Tzu
Peggy is described as a "lovely girl" who was brought into the council's kennels after being found roaming as a stray. Unfortunately she is not microchipped so her name or exact date of birth are unknown, but she has been named Peggy and aged at around two years old. Peggy arrived at kennels in poor condition, with a very matted coat. She has had large matts removed but needs a professional groom to tidy her up. Peggy is always spotless in her kennel so is likely to be house trained. She knows basic commands such as sit. She is very playful, bouncy and affectionate. She has shown no issues around other dogs. Peggy would make a perfect companion for the right person.
3. Sniper the Belgian Mali cross German Shepherd
Sniper was brought into the kennels after being found roaming as a stray. Sniper is microchipped and his name is Sniper and he’s two years old. According to the chip details, he has already had three homes in his short life and was rehomed due to no fault of his own. Sniper is described to have a "very friendly, confident temperament". He is a high energy dog and will need an active home with plenty of time for training, which he engages with really well. Sniper seems good with other dogs and has previously lived them. Sniper can be boisterous at times, he does jump up and pulls on the lead so he will need a strong, capable handler. Sniper is affectionate and loves to lay by your feet when he’s having a chill. Sniper really deserves to find his forever home!
4. Stitch the French Bull Dog
French is a lovely lad who was brought into the kennels after found roaming as a stray. Unfortunately he has a microchip but it is not registered so his name or exact date of birth are unknown, but the kennel staff have named him Stitch and aged him at around four years old. Stitch was underweight and in poor condition when he arrived at kennels. He has now gained some much needed weight and is looking better. Staff have seen no negative reactions from Stitch towards other dogs. He has a very calm, gentle temperament and walks nicely on the lead. He knows basic commands such as sit and is usually clean overnight in his kennel but is known to scent mark at times. Stitch loves his grub and is highly food motivated. Stitch so deserves a 5 star Frenchie loving forever home!