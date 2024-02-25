Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The infestation of rats started in the family kitchen, and although it appeared to have subsided over time, the situation took a turn for the worse last Christmas. The rats managed to gnaw their way through Christmas presents, the festive food, and anything else that was not stored in the

fridge or freezer. The result was a complete disaster.

A Sheffield woman is demanding action from Sheffield City Council over a rat infestation in her home

Council house tenant Ms Morris, from Foxhill, said she reported the rat infestation to Environmental Health and Sheffield City Council about claims little action was taken.

Although Environmental Health pointed out the area in the kitchen where the rats were entering Ms Morris’ property, they advised her to purchase her own rat poison, wire mesh, and expanding foam to deal with the issue, she claims.

Ms Morris said she soon discovered the rats were attracted to the expanding foam, elevating both the financial and mental strain of the situation.

She claims she has spent hundreds of pounds on the ongoing nightmare, but the problem is only getting worse.

Ms Morris is convinced that the rats have now found a way to enter her bedroom, and she says she can no longer tolerate these living conditions.

On one occasion, Ms Morris’ boyfriend was visiting and heard the noises the rats were making. He was convinced she had a ghost.

“I was too embarrassed to say I have rodents," she said.

Ms Morris said that her kitchen units are socked in rat urine and there are dead rats under the floorboards. Previously, she had dried clothes in the kitchen but the garments absorbed the smell.

“Everything in my house is contaminated” Ms Morris said.

She said she has done her utmost to keep her house clean and tidy, but the problem will not go away.

Ms Morris added: “I want rehab. I don’t know who to talk to, I can’t keep doing this by myself.”

Ms Morris said Sheffield City Council, who had previously suggested she store her food in metal containers, recently informed her that she is to have her kitchen replaced in mid-April.

A council inspection of the property was carried out last Friday.

Councillor Douglas Johnson, chair of Sheffield Council’s housing committee, said: “We understand any tenant who experiences an issue like a rat infestation over any period of time will be anxious and frustrated, and we can provide support to rectify that.

“We are always keen to intervene and offer support, so we encourage those who need support to get in touch with our housing teams or Environmental Health services as early as they can. We can also offer preventative measures to avoid future re-infestation.”