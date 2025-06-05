A council house tenant claims he has endured years of problens in his neighbourhood, culminating in someone reportedly showing up at his home with what he believed to be a knife.

Bradley Vaughan said he has struggled with issues at his home in Longley for around four years now, claiming regular acts of anti-social behaviour and loud noise keep him awake throughout the night. He said there is also a constant smell of cannabis in the air.

Over the past several months, his mental health has deteriorated as he struggles to cope with the ongoing issues, he revealed.

He said matters came to a head earlier this year, when on April 3 a man reportedly showed up in the street with what he believed to be a knife.

Bradley alleges the man threatened him and called for him to go outside.

In another more recent incident he claims three people threw rocks at the windows of flats on his street.

Bradley Vaughan has said that his mental health has deteriorated due to years of issues with anti-social behaviour in his neighbourhood. | Dean Atkins

His partner, Chloe Short, alleges that things have become so bad Bradley is now worried about leaving the house in case something happens.

Yet, despite regular complaints, Bradley feels no closer to getting a solution from Sheffield City Council.

Last week he attended a meeting with housing officers that he says felt ‘pointless’.

He told The Star: “They’re just not doing anything.

“They said that because I shouted back when people showed up it’s my responsibility.

“When something like this has happened so many times, you’re not just going to do nothing - I wasn’t just going to let people I don’t even know come to my house and shout stuff like that.

“They said they’re looking into my tenancy now.”

The Star reached out to Sheffield City Council, who confirmed that it is aware of reports of ansi-social behaviour the area and ‘currently working with partners, including South Yorkshire Police, to try to resolve the issues’.

Regarding the alleged incident with a knife, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 9.52pm on April 3 we responded to reports of harassment at Longley Hall Road, Sheffield.

“It is reported that a man was outside a woman’s property, shouting abuse to the occupant.

“Officers attended and conducted enquiries, but found no evidence of a crime being committed. The incident was therefore filed pending further information coming to light.”

