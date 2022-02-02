Sheffield Council finally fix streetlights after four years, several complaints, and one newspaper story
A Sheffield resident who contacted the city council over the course of four years asking them to repair broken streetlights outside his property has finally had a result.
How many complaints to your local newspaper does it take to get the council to change a lightbulb? Just one, in the case of Brian Gleadless, who spoke to Sheffield Telegraph last month about his battle to have two lights outside his property repaired.
Brian, who lives on Fleury Rise at Gleadless Valley, first contacted a Sheffield council contractor four years ago, and was redirected to various council departments and contractors who failed to fix the streetlights. He said that the lack of adequate lighting left himself and his neighbours living in fear or being burgled or mugged.
After Brian spoke to Sheffield Telegraph, a reporter contacted Sheffield Council for a comment on January 21. Whilst not response has yet been received, on February 1, Brian was pleased to report that his streetlights had finally been fixed.
When Brian’s story was published online, others shared his frustration. Twitter user Dave Peterson said: “That's appalling. I would have been out there with a ladder and brand-new LED luminaire within an hour or less!”
He added: “It would be great if there was a law that gave the authority-having-jurisdiction one week to fix the problem, and if they don't then private citizens can do it for them. We don't pay taxes/rates for them to sit around and do nothing all day.”