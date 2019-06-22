Sheffield community urged to 'check outbuildings and bins' as part of search for missing man
Sheffield residents are being urged to check outbuildings and their bins as police step up their efforts to find a man missing for nearly two weeks.
Minod Monger, aged 23, left his home in Ecclesfield on Monday, June 10, at 5.30pm and was captured on a CCTV camera in Parson Cross an hour later but has not been seen since.
As the search for his whereabouts enters the 12th day, Chief Inspector Helen Lewis today issued a special video appeal to the public on YouTube.
She described Minod as having “special educational needs” and requires his parents to look after him.
Chf Insp Lewis said: “We still haven’t been able to find him so we are appealing to you, so if you live in the Parson Cross or Ecclesfield area of Sheffield can you please look in your outbuildings, anything unusual please get in touch with the police it might be the smallest detail like someone might have been through your bins.
“I am trying to find him because he might still be hiding in the local community sleeping rough.”
Minod, originally from Nepal, is Asian, has dark black hair and is around 5ft 4ins tall.
He was last seen wearing a white jacket, grey joggers and black Crocs.
Anyone who spots him should dial 999 immediately.
Any other information should be passed to South Yorkshire Police on 101.
Quote incident number 715 of June 10.