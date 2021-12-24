Sheffield community group shows Christmas spirit by delivering turkeys to families

The community group HOWWL (Helping Oughtibridge, Worrall, Wharncliffe and Wadsley Park Locals) woke up early this morning for their second year of delivering turkeys.

They started this project to help ease this stress by taking care of the big-ticket item we all love to eat on Christmas Day.

Organiser, Emma Shepherd, said: “It allows families to spend money on their gas and electric or on that present they wanted to get but couldn’t quite afford.”

Organisers Helen Beever and Emma Shepherd with a few of their helpers

Volunteers travelled far and wide delivering turkeys in the north of Sheffield, going as far as Hillsborough and Stocksbridge.

HOWWL find families by leafleting and speaking to local schools, creating links with those who receive free school meals.

Kelly Mendham, a recipient of a turkey, said: “HOWWL have helped me so much, thank you so much for making our Christmas cheaper.”

Another Turkey recipient said: “My world was devastated in October by the death of my granddaughter. I’ve done nothing but worry since about how I give my disabled daughter a nice Christmas, your generosity has really helped to make it possible, thank you so much.”

Helen Beever (left) and Emma Shepherd (right) standing in front of the 81 goody bags ready to be delivered

Organiser, Helen Beever, said: “It was a great day and although it’s a lot to co-ordinate it’s a really nice start to the Christmas Holidays.”

HOWWL’s great work helps families alongside other work such as foodbanks.

S6 Foodbank manager, Chris Hardy, said: “Families are struggling with issues such as Universal Credit claims taking time to be processed, which forces people into debt.”

Providing food to these families, “Is a lifeline to help get people through their crisis.”

Santa Claus, to the delight of many excited children, helped with deliveries this morning bringing turkeys and goody bags filled with Christmassy treats.

The local community really supports HOWWL’s work with the meat coming from local providers, Crawshaws and The Little Sausage Shop, and Sainsbury’s providing the mince pies.

Founder of HOWWL, Gary Chamberlain, was pleased with today’s work but emphasised that the turkey delivery was only a small part of the great work they do.