A Sheffield community centre has been forced to close today due to a burst water main.
Sheffield Mind Ltd – which provides mental health services – tweeted that The Wellbeing Centre in Sharrow Lane will be temporarily closed due to a huge leak that has caused flooding in the area.
The charity said: “Nearby burst pipe means no water in Sharrow for six to eight hours.
“Sheffield Mind will be closing the Wellbeing Centre today.
“This means you won't be able to get through on the phones and all counselling appointments are cancelled.”
Mary Street has now reportedly ‘collapsed’ with water gushing down the road, causing major flooding on Shoreham Street and St Mary’s Road.
Hundreds of homes across Sheffield have reported that they have no or low water pressure following the ‘large water burst’.
There are also unconfirmed reports of another leak in Shalesmoor.
Yorkshire Water said that the average timescale for supplies to be back on is four to six hours but added this could be sooner.
A spokesperson said: “We are aware of a very large water burst in the area which is causing a large number of properties to have no water or low pressure.
“We are dealing with this as an emergency and will be providing updates as we get them.”
More to follow.