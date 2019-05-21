Sheffield College student Tesfahun wins award for being ‘inspirational’
An inspirational Sheffield College student has been recognised in a national competition for his contribution to sport and volunteering.
Tesfahun Awoke was named runner-up in the Association of Colleges Sport Awards 2019, in the Inspirational Student Volunteer of the Year category.
The 19-year-old is studying for a Sports and Exercise Science Level 3 Extended Diploma at the College’s Hillsborough campus on Livesey Street.
During his studies, Tesfahun has completed around 400 hours of volunteering at the college. He is also one of a group of volunteers supporting young people in his local community by being a mentor in the Big Brother Burngreave project. The award winning community sports initiative, which has been praised by civic leaders, provides sports and recreation activities to teenage boys every Saturday at the Verdon Recreation Centre. The aim of the project is to bring boys from different backgrounds together through sport so they build friendships instead of rivalries to divert them from away from crime and inspire them to greater things.
Tesfahun said: “I feel very honoured to have been recognised in the AoC Sport Awards. Studying at the college has changed my life and it’s really important to me to be able to give something back and help my community.”
Tesfahun spent some of his earlier childhood years living in a refugee camp in Kenya after his family fled civil unrest in Ethiopia.
He added: “It was a challenging time. I had a lot of responsibility from a young age but it made me who I am today. My family couldn’t speak any English when we first arrived but when we moved to Sheffield, the community was very supportive to us. It’s good to be able to give something back.”
James Firth, Active Project leader at The Sheffield College, said: “Tesfahun has given a lot to the college and his community through sport. He is a fantastic ambassador and has a positive influence on everyone he meets.”