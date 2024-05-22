Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two young talented South Yorkshire chefs have made the finals of a prestigious competition

One student is putting Sheffield College on the map after reaching the finals of the Riso Gallo UK & Ireland Young Risotto Chef of the Year 2024.

In its seventh year, this annual competition is aimed at young chefs aged between 17 and 23 years old, who are either in education or starting out in their professional careers.

Each of the regional finalists will compete at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 10, where one will be crowned winner, and named the Riso Gallo UK & Ireland Young Risotto Chef of the Year 2024.

Sheffield College student Shannon Cairns, from Rotherham, pictured with Jason Morrison, managing director of Riso Gallo UK. Photo credit: YRCOTY

Shannon Cairns, aged 20, a student at Sheffield College, is one of the 13 finalists that will be competing for the crown.

The budding chef from Rotherham is representing the North East region. Other finalists include those from Wales, NI & Ireland, Scotland, the North West, the South and the Midlands, where 18-year-old Doncaster College student Lily Mae Blogg will be representing in the finals.

The winner will receive an all expenses paid three-day work experience with renowned judging chef Fabio Pisani and his team at the Michelin starred Il Luogo Aimo e Nadia in Milan, Italy.

Lily Mae Blogg, from Doncaster, pictured in the middle with David Webb, Graeme Watson, Simon Barton from Doncaster College, and Carmela Hayes.

The runner up will win a stage at the Italian Embassy in London.

Jacky Moss, YRCOTY competition manager said; “We saw a great mix of male and female chefs this year, with representation from education and industry.