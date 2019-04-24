Sheffield College sprinter scores first at sports contest

A talented sprinter and sports degree student has become the first from his college to take part in a prestigious contest.

Regan O’Connell, aged 20, is the first Sheffield College competitor to take part in this year’s British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) competitions.

Regan, who is completing a Foundation Degree in Sport and Exercise Coaching at the College’s Hillsborough campus, has been selected to compete in the 100-metre race at the BUCS Outdoor Athletics Championships.

He said: “It feels great to represent the college for the first time in these events. My tutors have been really supportive and encouraged me to be the best I can which, in turn, has given me the confidence to succeed.”

This follows a strong performance from Regan at the BUCS Indoor Athletics Championships, at the English Institute of Sport Sheffield, in February.

He finished eighth overall in the 60-metre dash and ranked as Sheffield’s fastest student.

Regan, who runs for City of Sheffield Athletics Club and trains at the English Institute of Sport Sheffield six times a week, has previously competed in the Yorkshire, Northern and National Athletics Championships.

After college, his ambition is to complete a scholarship year in America and then return to Sheffield to finish the final year of an honours degree. He has already received some offers from universities in the USA.

Regan added: “Going to college has changed my life, and helped me grow and develop. I used to be quit shy but I now have confidence in a big group and friends from all walks of life.”

The BUCS Outdoor Athletics Championships will take place from May 4 to 6 at Bedford Stadium.