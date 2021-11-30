With the gap between rich and poor widening, the charity is encouraging people to give the gift of adventure to school children in Sheffield this Christmas, so no child has to miss out.

It hopes to raise £50,000 in order to provide 600 children who can’t afford to take part in a residential school trip with a fully-funded two night residential that includes outdoor activities and meals.

Jeanette Bell, a lecturer in inclusion at Sheffield College Peaks Campus, said: “The outdoor experiences YHA gave our students provided adventure and challenges that will stay strong in their memory forever - long after the lessons I taught them in the classroom have faded.”

YHA school trip activities at Castleton, Peak District, Derbyshire.

Research shows that school trips equip children with tools to overcome obstacles, improve attainment, and strengthen bonds between peers and teachers.

The inequalities of access to the outdoors and green spaces that existed pre-Covid have been compounded by the pandemic.

James Blake, chief executive of YHA (England & Wales), said: “The pandemic has been hard for everyone, however young people living in poverty have truly suffered. They cannot be overlooked by society. Together we can make a difference.

Children on a residential school trip with YHA.

“Your donation will enable YHA to provide children with the least access with a life enriching experience in the outdoors, one that could transform their life immediately and also in the future. Memories of childhood trips last a lifetime, and no child should miss out on this.”