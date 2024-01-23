Sheffield College gives a year of stylish support to St Luke’s Hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A partnership between the charity and the college started when students visited to St Luke’s Ecclesall Road South site to offer complimentary treatm

Since then, the college has arranged fashion shows, pamper days, coffee mornings and a sponsored walk, raising a total of £2,219 for St Luke’s patient care.

The department is going to be continuing support throughout 2024 with many fundraising plans in store, including a further fashion show.

The Sheffield College Hair and Beauty team are keen St Luke's supporters

“St Luke’s community fundraiser Ellie Matthews commented: “It is always an enormous pleasure for us to work with the wider Sheffield community and this partnership with Sheffield College is one that we value very much.