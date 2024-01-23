News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield College gives a year of stylish support to St Luke’s Hospice

Staff and students at Sheffield College Hair and Beauty Department have been giving some stylish support to St Luke’s Hospice.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 07:15 GMT
Since then, the college has arranged fashion shows, pamper days, coffee mornings and a sponsored walk, raising a total of £2,219 for St Luke’s patient care.

The department is going to be continuing support throughout 2024 with many fundraising plans in store, including a further fashion show.

The Sheffield College Hair and Beauty team are keen St Luke's supportersThe Sheffield College Hair and Beauty team are keen St Luke's supporters
The Sheffield College Hair and Beauty team are keen St Luke's supporters

“St Luke’s community fundraiser Ellie Matthews commented: “It is always an enormous pleasure for us to work with the wider Sheffield community and this partnership with Sheffield College is one that we value very much.

“Not only is it giving to us now but it is also creating strong links for the future and will make a massive difference to the lives of all our patients.”

