Sheffield College floristry tutor shortlisted for national award

Jo Biddle is one of 20 finalists in the Floristry Tutor of the Year category in the British Florist Association Industry Awards.

The English Master Florist has taught floristry for more than 20 years and trains Sheffield College’s floristry apprentices, as well as higher diploma and masters diploma students.

Speaking about her shortlist, Jo said: “I feel honoured to be shortlisted for this award. It’s incredibly rewarding to train floristry apprentices and students in the skills that will help them go further in their careers and to be recognised for that.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured: Jo Biddle has been shortlisted in the British Florist Association Industry Awards. Photo credit: Joe Horner.

The Sheffield College student and staff community, and the public, are being invited to take part in the voting process for these awards.

To cast your vote before the deadline of midnight on Wednesday, September 22, visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/BFAIAvotes2021.