Sheffield collaborates on new climate change research
A research project to determine the impact of climate change on the types of home being built is being carried out in Sheffield.
The three year study is being run by Sheffield University in collaboration with Sheffield Hallam University and Sheffield Housing Company - one of the largest housing developers in the city.
A PhD student, Hayfa Barakat, will work on the ‘Future Climate and Change in Liveability of a City’s Housing Environment’ initiative. Her work, which begins in September, could identify ways in which the design, construction, flexibility and facilities in our homes could be changed to reduce the carbon footprint and encourage greener living.
John Clephan, Project Director with SHC, who will also be part of the supervisory team, said: “The research could challenge some current approaches such as the airtightness and insulation of modern homes. Whilst this reduces energy usage and the carbon footprint today, in 50 years time these homes could be uncomfortably hot, causing people to use fans or fit air-conditioning - increasing carbon usage and bills.
“The homes we live in are a key factor in our quality of life. If a home stands for 150 years or more, it will be a big part of the lives of many generations. This is a great opportunity to learn more about how adaptable our homes can be to environmental changes in the future.
“Providing support for research into one of the most important issues of our time could help leave a valuable legacy well beyond the homes we build. This project could influence the way we design, build and live in homes for generations to come.”