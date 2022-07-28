Sheffield coffee roasters: Here are eight independent businesses to get that gourmet taste at home

More and more people are learning the secrets of brewing cafe-quality coffee at home – here are eight businesses you can support in Sheffield.

By Alastair Ulke
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 1:56 pm

Whether you’re looking for all the beakers, thermometers and gear to up your home brew game, or you just want to try new flavours, Sheffield has a great selection of roasters to support.

Some of these even operate cafes as well so you can see how the professionals do it.

Give these businesses a thought for your next cuppa.

1. COFFEE ROASTERS

Here are some of Sheffield's own coffee roasters who can help up your home brew game.

Photo: Alastair Ulke

Photo Sales

2. Cuppers Choice

Cuppers Choice operate out of a business unit in Carlisle Street and supply cafes all across Sheffield. Visit their website at: https://www.cupperschoice.coffee/

Photo: Alastair Ulke

Photo Sales

3. Pollards

Pollards is in contention for the best smelling shop on Ecclesall Road. They have a huge range of tea leaves and coffee grounds, and gear for home brewing to boot. Visit their online store at https://pollardscoffee.co.uk/.

Photo: Alastair Ulke

Photo Sales

4. We Are The Hide

We Are The Hide on Smith Street is a thriving online business with a cafe on site to boot if you want to taste something special. You can't miss their bright yellow store if you're looking. Visit their online store at: https://www.smithstreetcoffeeroasters.co.uk/

Photo: Alastair Ulke

Photo Sales
Sheffield
Next Page
Page 1 of 3