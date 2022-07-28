Whether you’re looking for all the beakers, thermometers and gear to up your home brew game, or you just want to try new flavours, Sheffield has a great selection of roasters to support.
Some of these even operate cafes as well so you can see how the professionals do it.
Give these businesses a thought for your next cuppa.
1. COFFEE ROASTERS
Here are some of Sheffield's own coffee roasters who can help up your home brew game.
Photo: Alastair Ulke
2. Cuppers Choice
Cuppers Choice operate out of a business unit in Carlisle Street and supply cafes all across Sheffield. Visit their website at: https://www.cupperschoice.coffee/
Photo: Alastair Ulke
3. Pollards
Pollards is in contention for the best smelling shop on Ecclesall Road. They have a huge range of tea leaves and coffee grounds, and gear for home brewing to boot. Visit their online store at https://pollardscoffee.co.uk/.
Photo: Alastair Ulke
4. We Are The Hide
We Are The Hide on Smith Street is a thriving online business with a cafe on site to boot if you want to taste something special. You can't miss their bright yellow store if you're looking. Visit their online store at: https://www.smithstreetcoffeeroasters.co.uk/
Photo: Alastair Ulke