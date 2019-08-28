Sheffield climber's endurance challenge raises £2,300 for son's school library

Stuart Hutchinson.

Landscape architect Stuart Hutchinson, from Meersbrook, climbed Stanage Edge in the Peak District 118 times over 22 hours on Friday and Saturday.

Starting at 6pm on Friday and finishing at around 4pm on Saturday, he ascended 1,463 metres, more than 100 metres further than the UK’s highest mountain, Ben Nevis.

Stuart having completed his climb.

And as if this wasn’t enough, Stuart did it all without ropes, meaning one slip could have proved catastrophic.

Speaking a few days after his astonishing ascent, the father-of-one described the experience as ‘really good fun’.

He said: “It was really good. It was quite a challenge but I really enjoyed it.

“There were difficult times because I had to concentrate so much without ropes.

Stuart on Stanage Edge.

“It’s something I wanted to do anyway so I thought I might as well raise money doing it.”

Stuart, who is 39 now, says he has been climbing since he was 12 and as such is a very experienced climber.

Nevertheless, having to keep his mind on the task in hand for almost a full day was tough, especially on some of the Edge’s more difficult routes.

“The climbs ranged from medium difficult to to some that were relatively hard,” he said.

“And it was absolutely scorching as well. Between 1 and 2 on Saturday I slowed right down because I was knackered.

“A couple of friends came up to offer me some support but actually just ended up listening to the cricket.”

Stuart - who was sponsored on his climb by clothing manufacturer Dark Peak - said the money he has raised will go towards a new £7,000 renovation of his son Arlo’s school library at Carfield Primary School in Meersbrook.

The 'indoor woodland library' - which Stuart designed himself - includes trees and a campfire and all the work was done by parents of friends of parents to cut down costs.

The school has so far also raised £1,500 from other sources putting them well over half way towards their target.