Sheffield cleaner offers to clean struggling pensioners' homes for free, to “brighten their day”

The owner of a domestic cleaning company in Sheffield is offering to help pensioners who are struggling with loneliness and the cost of living, by cleaning their properties.

Emma Beech, who has run Beeches Domestic and Holiday Let Cleaning, in Hillsborough, for over 10 years, already works seven days a week.

She recently decided she wanted to give back to the community and is offering free cleans on Mondays for people who are most in need.

“I’m hoping I can help people who are really struggling. The thought of people being lonely and struggling with the cost of living, especially the elderly, it just pulls at my heartstrings,” said Emma.

Emma Beech, who runs Beeches Domestic and Holiday Let Cleaning, in Hillsborough, Sheffield, is offering to clean struggling pensioners' homes for free

She has also offered to visit people so everyone has the opportunity to talk to at least one person everyday.

“You don’t have to have your house cleaned. It could just be for a chat or something, just to brighten someone’s day,” she said.

Emma’s passion for helping others came from watching her parents suffer with cancer. They died within three months of each other when she was only 16. She described the mental and physical difficulty of running a household on your own.

“It’s an awful thing,” she said, “but now I’m in a position where I can help, I want to give back if I can.

“Since Covid, everyone has struggled. It’s now that everyone should try and help each other, to bring that sense of community back and come together, and Hillsborough is already such a great place for that.”

From July to December last year, data collected from 4,000 individuals showed that 85 percent of people aged 75 and over said the cost of living was their biggest concern, the Office of National Statistics found.

Emma’s original Facebook post received overwhelmingly positive responses, with people commending her willingness to help others.

She said: “It’s lovely, but I’m not doing it for any kind of reaction, I just want to help if I can.”