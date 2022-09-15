Why is there a big tent in Sheffield city centre?

The iconic ‘Spiegeltent’ is going up on Barker’s Pool for the 10th anniversary of the University of Sheffield’s biennal Festival of the Mind, beginning September 15.

The 11-day programme of free events will see some of the city’s brightest academic minds bring their research to life in exciting, entertaining ways.

The iconic Spiegeltent is being erected in Sheffield city centre ahead of the Festival of the Mind.

The tent is not, as some residents have asked The Star, related to the Queen’s funeral.

However, a small ceremony is expected to take place by the war memorial on Barker’s Pool on September 18.

More than 75 events will be held at the festival this year.

Some Star readers asked if the tent in Barker's Pool was for the Queen's funeral.

The Spiegeltent - a visual fixture of the festival – will be one of the main venues for the event, in addition to in-person activities across the city.

Highlights include:

– ‘Love Should Not Hurt: A Way Out’, a performance exploring domestic abuse and the barriers to seeking help faced by minority ethnic women

– A Learning Journey About Refugees in Calais, the screening of a documentary film on migration and refugees in Calais and the way in which the global issue of migration is represented in the media.

– Battledress, a gallery exploring working class women’s fashion, fighting and the rituals of getting ready and going out.

– Suzy Homemaker, a dance performance portraying three women throughout history trapped in a gendered role they didn’t ask for. A post-show panel discussion will explore mental well-being, flight and fright responses, and the impact on brain and body of being trapped in a role imposed by society.

Professor Vanessa Toulmin, Director of City and Culture at the University of Sheffield, said: “We’re excited to bring Festival of the Mind back in full to the city of Sheffield this year and I am especially looking forward to welcoming visitors back to the Spiegeltent in Barker’s Pool.