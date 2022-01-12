Sheffield church in Greystones hopes for ‘Good News’ as voting opens for £6,000 prize

Good News launched last year to shine a light on the vital work Anglican Churches do by sharing their good news stories and showcasing all the ways that people in their local area have pulled together to make a difference.

Almost 200 entries were submitted from across the UK, covering stories about home delivery services for people self-isolating, community cafés and virtual events.

Five regional winners were chosen in November, receiving £1,500 towards their work – including St Gabriel’s Church in Greystones. They now stand a chance of winning the grand prize of £6,000 – bringing their total winnings to £7,500.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bless Greystones Co-ordinator Catherine Stevenson. Picture by Clint Randall www.pixelprphotography.co.uk

The public now has the chance to vote for their favourite before a panel of Ecclesiastical Insurance and church representatives select an overall winner.

Helen Richards, church operations director at Ecclesiastical, said: “Despite the challenges that the pandemic has brought with it, churches have remained a beacon of hope to the communities they are based in.

“The response to the competition was fantastic and we received lots of incredible entries showing how churches pulled together with their local communities during what has been an incredibly difficult time for so many of us.

“The five regional winners really stood out to the judges and we’re now urging the public to show their support for their local church to be crowned as national winner.”

members of the church Picture by Clint Randall www.pixelprphotography.co.uk

Voting for the national winner closes on Monday, February 28.