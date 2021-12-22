Sheffield Christmas lights - city street shines with feel-good festive decorations

Christmas lights on Abbeydale Park Rise. Picture Scott Merrylees

Visiting streets and homes where people have gone the extra mile to deck them out with flashing garlands of lights, gently twinkling illuminations or Christmas characters has become a tradition in Sheffield – one that just so happens to be permitted even during Covid-19 restrictions.

Abbeydale Park Rise in Dore is one of the most popular places to visit, and neighbours last year raised thousands for Sheffield charities through their united efforts.

In Meadowhead, a house on the A61 at Morrisons has also gone all out, illuminated with thousands of lights and dozens of props and inflatables.