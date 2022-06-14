Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity: 400 supporters stride out on Chatsworth Walk to raise over £21,000

A crowd of 400 supporters took to the iconic grounds of the Chatsworth Estate to support the appeal to build a new helipad at the hospital.

The Children’s Hospital Charity’s walk spanned Chatsworth House, Lodge Hill and the medieval Stand Woods, before passing the Hunting Tower, the Swiss lake and historic Aqueduct. Participants chose between the option of a 3km or 10km route, making the event open to everyone including patients and their families.

Many young participants also helped find charity mascot Theo Bear’s lost possessions along the way and families also took the opportunity to enjoy a celebratory picnic by the Golden Gates after completing the challenge.

A spokesperson said that with sponsorship money still to be collected, the total raised for the hospital was already more than £21,000. The top fundraising teams were Madeleine’s Joy (£1,697), Abbey Forged Products (£1,515) and the ‘Legal Legends’ (£821).

Madeleine’s Joy was set up by the friends and family of 12-year-old Madeleine Wilson who was featured in The Star before the event. Madeleine from Chesterfield began to feel unwell just before Halloween last year.

An MRI scan at her local hospital revealed she had a brain tumour, and she was subsequently transferred to Sheffield Children’s Hospital, where she had an operation to remove the tumour in December 2021.

Madeleine said: “It was my first time in Sheffield Children’s Hospital, and it was really nice. The doctors and nurses really looked after me and lots of volunteers and other staff brought me books and games to keep me busy. The food was pretty good too!

“As well as me saying thank you to everyone at the hospital, the Chatsworth Walk is a way for my family to say thank you too.”

Saturday’s event saw supporters gather near the estate’s Golden Gates at Baslow to register where there was food, drinks and the chance to buy merchandise before heading off on their choice of walk.

The money raised will help Sheffield Children’s where it is needed most, including by building a new helipad on the roof of the hospital.

With more than half the cost now having been raised, it is hoped with support from the public that fundraising for the £6m project can be completed this year and construction can begin in 2023.

Currently, air ambulances land in Weston Park where critically patients are then transported across a busy road under a police escort before entering the emergency department at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Rachael Thomas, event fundraising officer at The Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “It was a fantastic event at the weekend in a wonderful family atmosphere. We were thrilled to see so many smiling faces stride out in support of Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

“The fantastic total raised will help support Sheffield Children’s where it is needed most, including by building a new helipad on the hospital’s roof. On behalf of everyone in the Charity Team, thank you to everyone who helped make this year’s event such a success.”If you would like to take on an event for Sheffield Children’s, visit: www.tchc.org.uk/get-involved/events/

1. Stepping out Two and four-legged supporters take part in the Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity Chatsworth Walk 2022 Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

2. Finishing medals Two of the walkers with their medals after completing the Chatsworth Walk 2022 Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

3. Theo the Bear A young walker with her Children's Hospital Charity mascot Theo Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

4. All smiles Supporters of all ages took part in the Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity Chatsworth Walk Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales