The Easter bunny gets in on the picture

Sheffield Children’s Hospital Easter Egg Run – Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

A record 663 bikers turned out to help spread Easter joy to patients at Sheffield’s Children’s Hospital.

Can you spot yourself in our picture gallery?

The Easter bunny put in an appearance

1. Easter bunny

There were plenty of riders in fancy dress

2. Fancy dress

The Sheffield Children's Hospital stall in Weston Park

3. All smiles

Bikers make their way past the hospital

4. The long line of bikers

