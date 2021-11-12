Yes2Ventures was one of 23 community groups to be awarded grants of up to £10,000 from the South Yorkshire Health and Wellbeing Mayoral Community Fund.

The organisation, which helps disadvantaged people find work, plans to use the money to host new sessions in Snig Hill and Neepsend for people with additional support needs who have mental health issues and are at serious risk of social isolation.

Its chief executive, Mark Powell, said: “The grant gives us a way of providing a vital lifeline for vulnerable people who are struggling to move forward towards employment and self-sufficiency.”

The fund was set up by South Yorkshire mayor Dan Jarvis, in partnership with the South Yorkshire Community Foundation (SYCF), to improve people’s mental health and physical well-being in some of the region’s more deprived communities.

Ruth Willis, chief executive at SYCF, said the ‘huge demand’ showed ‘just how much health and wellbeing matters within our communities across South Yorkshire’.

Mr Jarvis said: “I look forward to hearing about the fantastic impacts that these grants will have on the lives of some of our most vulnerable people, from Action for Autism and Asperger's in Barnsley to Edlington Community Organisation in Doncaster.

The other successful groups included Balby St John PCC, based in Doncaster, which will use the cash to fund an operations manager and provide ‘conversation and kindness’ alongside essentials like food and toiletries to some of the ‘most lonely, vulnerable, and disadvantaged people in society’.

The Educational Learning Support Hub (ELSH), in Barnsley, said it will use its grant to develop the physical and mental health of its volunteers and students, while Rotherham-based Cortonwood Comeback Community Centre will spend the money tackling loneliness, supporting young people with their mental health issues and restarting its breakfast club to ensure families can start their day with a free, healthy meal.